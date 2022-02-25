Menu
2015 Cadillac Escalade

131,632 KM

Details Description Features

$54,640

+ tax & licensing
$54,640

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Cadillac Escalade

2015 Cadillac Escalade

ESV Premium 4WD With 3rd Row 8 Seater

2015 Cadillac Escalade

ESV Premium 4WD With 3rd Row 8 Seater

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$54,640

+ taxes & licensing

131,632KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8283414
  Stock #: BC0034655
  VIN: 1GYS4JKJ2FR186809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blcck
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,632 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4WD With 3rd Row 8 Seater, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD player, navigation aid, heated seats, ac seats, usb , aux, sd card, lane change assist, heated steering wheel, 2nd and 3rd row dvd player, 2 head sets with remote for dvd player, push start, remote start, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, blcck exterior, black interior, leather. $54,640.00 plus $350 processing fee, $54,990.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Genuine wood trim
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Third Row Removable Seat
Second Row Sound Controls
Second Row Heated Seat
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

