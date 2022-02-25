$54,640+ tax & licensing
604-522-7376
2015 Cadillac Escalade
ESV Premium 4WD With 3rd Row 8 Seater
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$54,640
- Listing ID: 8283414
- Stock #: BC0034655
- VIN: 1GYS4JKJ2FR186809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blcck
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,632 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4WD With 3rd Row 8 Seater, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD player, navigation aid, heated seats, ac seats, usb , aux, sd card, lane change assist, heated steering wheel, 2nd and 3rd row dvd player, 2 head sets with remote for dvd player, push start, remote start, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, blcck exterior, black interior, leather. $54,640.00 plus $350 processing fee, $54,990.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
