2015 Cadillac Escalade

$54,640 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 6 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8283414

8283414 Stock #: BC0034655

BC0034655 VIN: 1GYS4JKJ2FR186809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blcck

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,632 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels Rear Wiper full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net Cargo Area Cover Genuine wood trim Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player dvd player Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Front Cooled Seat Front Power Memory Seat Front Power Lumbar Support Third Row Removable Seat Second Row Sound Controls Second Row Heated Seat Automatic Load-Leveling Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Remote Ignition Cargo Area Tiedowns Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Power Sunroof/Moonroof Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

