$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2015 Cadillac SRX

ONE OWNER! - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Alloys

Location

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,272KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5057820
  • Stock #: P9-60890
  • VIN: 3GYFNAE31FS621649
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
| LOW RATE Financing 2.99% up to 60 Months | Bluetooth, Spoiler, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Power Door Mirrors, Illuminated Entry, Front Dual Zone AC, Speed Control, Radio Data System, Trailer Sway Control, Traction Control and Alloys. Test Drive Today!


    WHY CARTER CADILLAC?



    • Family owned and proudly Canadian for over 55 years!

    • Winner of the 2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award from Dealer Rater

    • Multilingual staff and a culturally diverse workforce - with many languages spoken!

    • Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates (no matter your current credit status!)

    • Choice and flexibility - Financing and Lease Programs are designed with our customer's in mind.

    • Carter Vehicle Insurance - Our in-house team of insurance professionals provides fast insurance quotes

    • Conveniently located in Burnaby (easy road and skytrain access to Vancouver, Tri-Cities, Surrey and beyond).

    • State of the art Service Facility - 27 Service Bays, 21 with Factory Certified Service Technicians

    • Online Vehicle Service Scheduling - Electronic service status updates.

    • Full vehicle service history with customer access to updates and product recalls.

    • Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store TV, WIFI, restaurant and children's indoor play area!

    • We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!


    QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!



    To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW! (604) 409-8431



    (Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)
    Safety
    • Traction Control
    • ABS Brakes
    Power Options
    • Power Windows
    • Power Steering
    Comfort
    • Air Conditioning
    Media / Nav / Comm
    • Tachometer
    • CD Player
    • Compass
    Powertrain
    • Front Wheel Drive
    Additional Features
    • 6 Speed Automatic

    Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
    See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

