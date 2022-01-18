Menu
2015 CASE 221F

$49,750

$49,750

2015 CASE 221F

2015 CASE 221F

Front-End Loader with 3 Attachments Diesel

2015 CASE 221F

Front-End Loader with 3 Attachments Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,750

Used
  Listing ID: 8150095
  Stock #: BC0034495
  VIN: FNH221FHNFHP00452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0034495
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Case 221F Front-End Loader with 3 attachments, comes with snow plow blade, forks and brush, diesel, 3.4 L, 4 cylinder diesel engine, 4X4, AM/FM radio, air conditioning, back up camera (does not operate), yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. Engine hours: 7959 $49,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $50,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

