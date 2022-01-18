$49,750+ tax & licensing
604-522-7376
2015 CASE 221F
Front-End Loader with 3 Attachments Diesel
Location
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$49,750
- Listing ID: 8150095
- Stock #: BC0034495
- VIN: FNH221FHNFHP00452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # BC0034495
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Case 221F Front-End Loader with 3 attachments, comes with snow plow blade, forks and brush, diesel, 3.4 L, 4 cylinder diesel engine, 4X4, AM/FM radio, air conditioning, back up camera (does not operate), yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. Engine hours: 7959 $49,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $50,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
