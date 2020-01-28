Menu
2015 Chevrolet City Express

1LS Cargo Van

2015 Chevrolet City Express

1LS Cargo Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,654KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4587204
  • Stock #: BC0032317
  • VIN: 3N63M0YN6FK696556
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2015 Chevrolet City Express 1LS, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, aux, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $18,500.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,800.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Front side airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Power Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

