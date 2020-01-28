2015 Chevrolet City Express 1LS, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, aux, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $18,500.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,800.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Traction Control

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

full size spare tire

Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features ELECTRONIC PARKING AID

Front side airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Electronic Brake Assistance

Cargo Area Tiedowns

Vehicle Stability Control System

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

