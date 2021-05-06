Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet City Express

136,160 KM

Details Description Features

$15,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet City Express

2015 Chevrolet City Express

1LT Cargo Van Roof Rack Rear Shelving

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet City Express

1LT Cargo Van Roof Rack Rear Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7091845
  2. 7091845
  3. 7091845
  4. 7091845
  5. 7091845
  6. 7091845
  7. 7091845
  8. 7091845
  9. 7091845
  10. 7091845
  11. 7091845
  12. 7091845
  13. 7091845
  14. 7091845
  15. 7091845
  16. 7091845
  17. 7091845
  18. 7091845
  19. 7091845
  20. 7091845
  21. 7091845
  22. 7091845
  23. 7091845
  24. 7091845
  25. 7091845
  26. 7091845
  27. 7091845
  28. 7091845
  29. 7091845
  30. 7091845
  31. 7091845
  32. 7091845
  33. 7091845
  34. 7091845
  35. 7091845
  36. 7091845
  37. 7091845
  38. 7091845
  39. 7091845
  40. 7091845
  41. 7091845
  42. 7091845
  43. 7091845
  44. 7091845
  45. 7091845
  46. 7091845
  47. 7091845
  48. 7091845
  49. 7091845
  50. 7091845
Contact Seller

$15,810

+ taxes & licensing

136,160KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7091845
  • Stock #: BC0033803
  • VIN: 3N63M0ZNXFK726592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0033803
  • Mileage 136,160 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet City Express 1LT Cargo Van Roof Rack Rear Shelving, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior. $15,810.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $16,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Locking Differential
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2006 Chrysler 300 C ...
 0 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Econoline ...
 221,738 KM
$18,510 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-550 Crew...
 79,851 KM
$43,710 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory