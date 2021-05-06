2015 Chevrolet City Express

$15,810 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 1 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7091845

7091845 Stock #: BC0033803

BC0033803 VIN: 3N63M0ZNXFK726592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # BC0033803

Mileage 136,160 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Locking Differential ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.