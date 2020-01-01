Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

57,740 KM

$16,870

+ tax & licensing
$16,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,870

+ taxes & licensing

57,740KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6216120
  • Stock #: BC0033220
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK7F6230845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0033220
  • Mileage 57,740 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD, 2.4L, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, CD player, power door locks, power windows, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. $16,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $17,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
SPLASH GUARDS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

