$19,621+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,621
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Reg 4x2 LT / Standard Box
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$19,621
+ taxes & licensing
274,349KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9643465
- Stock #: 18UTNB14354
- VIN: 3GCUKREC1FG114354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 18UTNB14354
- Mileage 274,349 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top