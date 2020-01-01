2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Crew Cab 9 Foot Flat Deck Crew Cab 2WD with Crane, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 2WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth.(Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $28,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $29,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.