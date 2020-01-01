Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

9 Foot Flat Deck Crew Cab 2WD with Crane

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,870

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,283KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4435311
  • Stock #: BC0032226
  • VIN: 1GB4CYCG8FF633842
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Crew Cab 9 Foot Flat Deck Crew Cab 2WD with Crane, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 2WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth.(Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $28,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $29,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Locking Differential
  • Subwoofer
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

