2015 Chevrolet Suburban

0 KM

Details Description Features

$15,910

+ tax & licensing
$15,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

LTZ 1500 4WD With 3rd Row Seating

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

LTZ 1500 4WD With 3rd Row Seating

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6459936
  Stock #: BC0033428
  VIN: 1GNSKKKC2FR635464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4WD, 5.3L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD player, navigation aid, backup camera, blue ray DVD player, second row captain chair, heated and cooled seat, driver memory seat, blindspot detection, heated mirror, parking sensor, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, black exterior, brown interior, leather. $15,910.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $16,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Steel Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Cargo Net
Locking Differential
Cargo Area Cover
Running Board
SPLASH GUARDS
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Third Row Removable Seat
Power Trunk Lid
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

