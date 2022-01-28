Menu
2015 Chevrolet Suburban

150,311 KM

Details Description Features

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

LTZ 1500 4WD With 3rd Row Seating

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

LTZ 1500 4WD With 3rd Row Seating

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

150,311KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8265225
  Stock #: BC0034643
  VIN: 1GNSKKKC4FR153630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,311 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4WD With 3rd Row Seating, 5.3L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, extended, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD player, Rear DVD player, navigation, rear heated seats, bluetooth, usb, aux, heated seats, ac seats, memory seats, powered seats, power door locks, power windows, power sunroof, pearl white exterior, black interior. $41,800.00 plus $350 processing fee, $42,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Third Row Removable Seat
Second Row Sound Controls
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

