2015 Chrysler 200

110,266 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

S

2015 Chrysler 200

S

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

110,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8424603
  • Stock #: C2-72802
  • VIN: 1C3CCCBG7FN718239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C2-72802
  • Mileage 110,266 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

