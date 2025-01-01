Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Ditch Witch FX50 800 Gal, orange exterior, black interior. Equipment PIN CMWFX50XCF0000314 $19,800.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,175.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 DITCH WITCH FX50

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 DITCH WITCH FX50

800 Gal

Watch This Vehicle
12806212

2015 DITCH WITCH FX50

800 Gal

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12806212
  2. 12806212
  3. 12806212
  4. 12806212
  5. 12806212
  6. 12806212
  7. 12806212
  8. 12806212
  9. 12806212
  10. 12806212
  11. 12806212
  12. 12806212
  13. 12806212
  14. 12806212
  15. 12806212
  16. 12806212
  17. 12806212
  18. 12806212
  19. 12806212
  20. 12806212
  21. 12806212
  22. 12806212
  23. 12806212
  24. 12806212
  25. 12806212
  26. 12806212
  27. 12806212
  28. 12806212
  29. 12806212
  30. 12806212
  31. 12806212
  32. 12806212
  33. 12806212
  34. 12806212
  35. 12806212
  36. 12806212
  37. 12806212
  38. 12806212
  39. 12806212
  40. 12806212
  41. 12806212
  42. 12806212
  43. 12806212
  44. 12806212
  45. 12806212
  46. 12806212
  47. 12806212
  48. 12806212
  49. 12806212
  50. 12806212
  51. 12806212
  52. 12806212
  53. 12806212
  54. 12806212
  55. 12806212
  56. 12806212
  57. 12806212
Contact Seller

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1DSB202S0F1700682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2015 Ditch Witch FX50 800 Gal, orange exterior, black interior. Equipment PIN CMWFX50XCF0000314 $19,800.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,175.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2000 UNKNOWN 1250 Gallon Hook-Lift De-Icer Anti-Icing / De-Icing for sale in Burnaby, BC
2000 UNKNOWN 1250 Gallon Hook-Lift De-Icer Anti-Icing / De-Icing 0 $11,820 + tax & lic
Used 1991 International 4600 HALE Pumper Firetruck for sale in Burnaby, BC
1991 International 4600 HALE Pumper Firetruck 78,169 KM $29,830 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van with Shelving & Ladder Rack for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van with Shelving & Ladder Rack 65,395 KM $21,530 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 DITCH WITCH FX50