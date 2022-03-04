Menu
2015 Dodge Charger

117,926 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2015 Dodge Charger

2015 Dodge Charger

SXT

2015 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8487944
  • Stock #: 72-88351
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG1FH765268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,926 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

