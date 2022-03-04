$CALL+ tax & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
604-291-2266
2015 Dodge Charger
SXT
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
117,926KM
- Listing ID: 8487944
- Stock #: 72-88351
- VIN: 2C3CDXHG1FH765268
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 117,926 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5