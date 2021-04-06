Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

168,802 KM

$11,970

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

Crew

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$11,970

+ taxes & licensing

168,802KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6978020
  • Stock #: BC0033706
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG4FR671729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,802 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew, 3.6L, 4 door, automatic, FWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power doors, back-up camera, power windows, blue exterior, black interior, leather. $11,970.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $12,320.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Leather Seat
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

