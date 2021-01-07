Menu
2015 Fiat 500

131,833 KM

Details Description Features

$9,430

+ tax & licensing
$9,430

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

Abarth Hatchback

2015 Fiat 500

Abarth Hatchback

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,430

+ taxes & licensing

131,833KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6381963
  • Stock #: BC0033336
  • VIN: 3C3CFFFH6FT601960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 131,833 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Fiat 500 Abarth Hatchback, 1.4L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, usb, aux, bluetooth, sports mode, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, red exterior, black interior, leather. $9,430.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $9,730.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Cargo Area Cover
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

