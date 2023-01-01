Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

122,850 KM

Details Description

$17,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE - 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE - 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10091853
  2. 10091853
  3. 10091853
  4. 10091853
  5. 10091853
  6. 10091853
  7. 10091853
  8. 10091853
  9. 10091853
  10. 10091853
  11. 10091853
  12. 10091853
  13. 10091853
  14. 10091853
  15. 10091853
  16. 10091853
  17. 10091853
  18. 10091853
  19. 10091853
  20. 10091853
  21. 10091853
  22. 10091853
Contact Seller

$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10091853
  • Stock #: 8UTNA45852
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX5FUC45852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA45852
  • Mileage 122,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi A7 3.0T Te...
 66,550 KM
$58,894 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 35,800 KM
$42,996 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A8 3.0 8sp...
 117,350 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory