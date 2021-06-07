Menu
2015 Ford Escape

139,083 KM

Details

$14,610

+ tax & licensing
$14,610

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,610

+ taxes & licensing

139,083KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7245134
  Stock #: BC0033872
  VIN: 1FMCU9J93FUC09538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,083 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD, 2.0L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, USB, AUX In, navigation aid,12V,Keyless Entry, Remote Ignition, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, leather. $14,610.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $14,960.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Towing Preparation Package
Passenger Power Seat
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

