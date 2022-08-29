Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

193,894 KM

Details Description Features

$16,510

+ tax & licensing
$16,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

With 3rd Row Seating

2015 Ford Explorer

With 3rd Row Seating

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,510

+ taxes & licensing

193,894KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9325546
  • Stock #: BC0035474
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B86FGB76208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,894 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Explorer With 3rd Row Seating, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, tan interior, cloth. $16,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $16,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Run flat tires
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Telescopic steering column
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

