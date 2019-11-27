Menu
2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,540

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,342KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4375827
  • Stock #: BC0032185
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF9FFA90988
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 5.0L, 8 cylinders, 4 doors, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $21,540.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $21,840.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Send A Message