2015 Ford F-150

XLT XTR SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,560

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,869KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4375830
  • Stock #: BC0032181
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF3FFA12169
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 Ford F-150 XLT XTR Package SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, Bluetooth, USB, aux, sd card, heated seats, powered seats, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, gray exterior, grey interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $29,560.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $29,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Sliding Rear Window
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

