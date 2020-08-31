2015 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering full size spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Exterior Steel Wheels

Additional Features Subwoofer Front air dam Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Front Split Bench Seat Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

