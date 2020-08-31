Menu
2015 Ford F-150

72,090 KM

$21,970

+ tax & licensing
$21,970

+ taxes & licensing

XLT SUPERCAB 2WD

XLT SUPERCAB 2WD

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$21,970

+ taxes & licensing

72,090KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5828862
  • Stock #: BC0032992
  • VIN: 1FTEX1C84FFB64575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,090 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 2WD, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. $21,970.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $22,270.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steel Wheels
Subwoofer
Front air dam
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

