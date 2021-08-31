Menu
2015 Ford F-150

184,273 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

184,273KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8008812
  • Stock #: BC0034411
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1FFA00739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,273 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation, back up camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, black exterior, black interior, leather. (Front left tire looses air and will need repair) $22,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $22,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

