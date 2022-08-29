2015 Ford F-150

$12,820 + taxes & licensing 2 3 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9296119

9296119 Stock #: BC0035445

BC0035445 VIN: 1FTFX1EF7FFB99238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 238,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights full size spare tire Run flat tires Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Mechanical Locking Differential Additional Features Subwoofer Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.