2015 Ford F-150

238,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,820

+ tax & licensing
$12,820

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2015 Ford F-150

XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,820

+ taxes & licensing

238,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9296119
  Stock #: BC0035445
  VIN: 1FTFX1EF7FFB99238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $12,820.00 plus $350 processing fee, $13,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
full size spare tire
Run flat tires
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

