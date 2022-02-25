Menu
2015 Ford F-250

291,812 KM

Details Description Features

$13,410

+ tax & licensing
$13,410

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

SD XL 4WD with Workshop Canopy

2015 Ford F-250

SD XL 4WD with Workshop Canopy

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,410

+ taxes & licensing

291,812KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8416791
  Stock #: BC0034743
  VIN: 1FTBF2B60FEA84630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 291,812 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-250 SD XL 4WD with Workshop Canopy, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $13,410.00 plus $350 processing fee, $13,760.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

