Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Ford F-350 SD XL SuperCab 9-Foot Flatdeck 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, leather. Locking differential, AUX switches, Pintle trailer hitch receiver. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $36,390.00 plus $375 processing fee, $36,765.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Ford F-350

76,724 KM

Details Description Features

$36,390

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-350

SD XL SuperCab 9-Foot Flatdeck 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12741882

2015 Ford F-350

SD XL SuperCab 9-Foot Flatdeck 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12741882
  2. 12741882
  3. 12741882
  4. 12741882
  5. 12741882
  6. 12741882
  7. 12741882
  8. 12741882
  9. 12741882
  10. 12741882
  11. 12741882
  12. 12741882
  13. 12741882
  14. 12741882
  15. 12741882
  16. 12741882
  17. 12741882
  18. 12741882
  19. 12741882
  20. 12741882
  21. 12741882
  22. 12741882
  23. 12741882
  24. 12741882
  25. 12741882
  26. 12741882
  27. 12741882
  28. 12741882
  29. 12741882
  30. 12741882
  31. 12741882
  32. 12741882
  33. 12741882
  34. 12741882
  35. 12741882
  36. 12741882
  37. 12741882
  38. 12741882
  39. 12741882
  40. 12741882
  41. 12741882
  42. 12741882
  43. 12741882
  44. 12741882
  45. 12741882
  46. 12741882
  47. 12741882
  48. 12741882
  49. 12741882
  50. 12741882
  51. 12741882
Contact Seller

$36,390

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,724KM
VIN 1FD8W3F69FEB16450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,724 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-350 SD XL SuperCab 9-Foot Flatdeck 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, leather. Locking differential, AUX switches, Pintle trailer hitch receiver. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $36,390.00 plus $375 processing fee, $36,765.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Leather Seat
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2017 Chevrolet Express 4500 13-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Chevrolet Express 4500 13-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift 291,487 KM $27,585 + tax & lic
Used 1992 Emergency One Typhoon Superior Fire Truck Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
1992 Emergency One Typhoon Superior Fire Truck Diesel 60,517 KM $32,810 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Sport Front Wheel Drive for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Jeep Renegade Sport Front Wheel Drive 153,834 KM $13,850 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,390

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford F-350