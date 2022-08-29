Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-350

200,870 KM

Details Description Features

$34,690

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,690

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

SD Crew Cab and Chassis Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-350

SD Crew Cab and Chassis Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 9032566
  2. 9032566
  3. 9032566
  4. 9032566
  5. 9032566
  6. 9032566
  7. 9032566
  8. 9032566
  9. 9032566
  10. 9032566
  11. 9032566
  12. 9032566
  13. 9032566
  14. 9032566
  15. 9032566
  16. 9032566
  17. 9032566
  18. 9032566
  19. 9032566
  20. 9032566
  21. 9032566
  22. 9032566
  23. 9032566
  24. 9032566
  25. 9032566
  26. 9032566
  27. 9032566
  28. 9032566
  29. 9032566
  30. 9032566
  31. 9032566
  32. 9032566
  33. 9032566
  34. 9032566
  35. 9032566
  36. 9032566
  37. 9032566
  38. 9032566
  39. 9032566
  40. 9032566
  41. 9032566
  42. 9032566
  43. 9032566
  44. 9032566
  45. 9032566
  46. 9032566
  47. 9032566
  48. 9032566
  49. 9032566
  50. 9032566
Contact Seller

$34,690

+ taxes & licensing

200,870KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9032566
  • Stock #: BC0035228
  • VIN: 1FD8W3BT4FEA78783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,870 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-350 Crew Cab Diesel Cab and Chassis, 6.7L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows. Certificate and Decal valid until January 2023. Measurement: Wheelbase 173 Inches. $34,690.00 plus $350 processing fee, $35,040.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Cover
CD Player
Locking Differential
adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2003 Ford Econoline ...
 94,507 KM
$26,910 + tax & lic
2003 Freightliner MT...
 0 KM
$36,910 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Expre...
 0 KM
$37,940 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory