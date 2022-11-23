Menu
2015 Ford F-350

130,511 KM

Details

$39,730

+ tax & licensing
$39,730

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

SD SuperCab Flat Deck 4WD Dually Diesel

2015 Ford F-350

SD SuperCab Flat Deck 4WD Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,730

+ taxes & licensing

130,511KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9408553
  • Stock #: BC0035512
  • VIN: 1FT8X3DT0FEA43639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-350 SD SuperCab Flat Deck 4WD Dually Diesel, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $39,730.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Limited Slip Differential
adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

