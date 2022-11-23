$39,730+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-350
SD SuperCab Flat Deck 4WD Dually Diesel
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9408553
- Stock #: BC0035512
- VIN: 1FT8X3DT0FEA43639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,511 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford F-350 SD SuperCab Flat Deck 4WD Dually Diesel, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $39,730.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
