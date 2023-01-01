Menu
2015 Ford F-350

228,888 KM

Details Description Features

$24,930

+ tax & licensing
$24,930

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

SD XL 4WD

2015 Ford F-350

SD XL 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,930

+ taxes & licensing

228,888KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9494941
  • Stock #: BC0035590
  • VIN: 1FTBF3B67FEB65601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 228,888 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-350 SD XL 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. $24,930.00 plus $350 processing fee, $25,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

