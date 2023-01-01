Menu
2015 Ford F-350

225,942 KM

Details Description Features

$34,790

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

SD Flat Deck 4WD Diesel

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

225,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9633289
  • Stock #: BC0035658
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BTXFED46708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,942 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-350 SD Flat Deck 4WD, Diesel 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid Until November 2023. $34,790.00 plus $350 processing fee, $35,140.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
CD Player
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

