This 2015 Ford F-450 SD SuperCab DRW 4X4 Diesel Service Truck is powered by a 6.7L 8-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, it features power windows, door locks, and mirrors, cruise control, tow haul mode, a 4X4 gear selector, AUX switches, PIAA fog lights, and a reverse camera. Additional equipment includes AM/FM radio with CD player, air conditioning and heat, and multiple exterior storage compartments. This Super Duty service truck measures 23 feet 7 inches long, 8 feet 2 inches wide, and 7 feet 2 inches high.

2015 Ford F-450

245,195 KM

$32,810

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-450

SuperCab 4X4 Diesel Service Truck with Storage Compartments

13315436

2015 Ford F-450

SuperCab 4X4 Diesel Service Truck with Storage Compartments

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$32,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
245,195KM
VIN 1FD0X4HT3FEA72707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$32,810

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford F-450