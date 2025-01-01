$18,960+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-550
Service Truck Crew Cab Dually Diesel 4WD
2015 Ford F-550
Service Truck Crew Cab Dually Diesel 4WD
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$18,960
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 268,634 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford F-550 Service Truck Crew Cab Dually Diesel 4WD, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, Approximate Engine Hours: 4915, Engine Idle Hours: 11354, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, Wheelbase: 176 inches white exterior, gray interior. This Listing is a former municipality vehicle ,the next owner will be the second owner. Certificate and Decal valid to June 2026 $18,960.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,335.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
