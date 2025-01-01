Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Ford F-550 Service Truck Crew Cab Dually Diesel 4WD, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, Approximate Engine Hours: 4915, Engine Idle Hours: 11354, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, Wheelbase: 176 inches white exterior, gray interior. This Listing is a former municipality vehicle ,the next owner will be the second owner. Certificate and Decal valid to June 2026 $18,960.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,335.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Ford F-550

268,634 KM

Details Description

$18,960

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-550

Service Truck Crew Cab Dually Diesel 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12628275

2015 Ford F-550

Service Truck Crew Cab Dually Diesel 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12628275
  2. 12628275
  3. 12628275
  4. 12628275
  5. 12628275
  6. 12628275
  7. 12628275
  8. 12628275
  9. 12628275
  10. 12628275
  11. 12628275
  12. 12628275
  13. 12628275
  14. 12628275
  15. 12628275
  16. 12628275
  17. 12628275
  18. 12628275
  19. 12628275
  20. 12628275
  21. 12628275
  22. 12628275
  23. 12628275
  24. 12628275
  25. 12628275
  26. 12628275
  27. 12628275
  28. 12628275
  29. 12628275
  30. 12628275
  31. 12628275
  32. 12628275
  33. 12628275
  34. 12628275
  35. 12628275
  36. 12628275
  37. 12628275
  38. 12628275
  39. 12628275
  40. 12628275
  41. 12628275
  42. 12628275
  43. 12628275
  44. 12628275
  45. 12628275
  46. 12628275
  47. 12628275
  48. 12628275
  49. 12628275
  50. 12628275
  51. 12628275
  52. 12628275
  53. 12628275
  54. 12628275
  55. 12628275
  56. 12628275
  57. 12628275
  58. 12628275
  59. 12628275
  60. 12628275
  61. 12628275
  62. 12628275
  63. 12628275
  64. 12628275
  65. 12628275
  66. 12628275
  67. 12628275
  68. 12628275
  69. 12628275
  70. 12628275
  71. 12628275
  72. 12628275
  73. 12628275
  74. 12628275
  75. 12628275
  76. 12628275
  77. 12628275
  78. 12628275
  79. 12628275
  80. 12628275
  81. 12628275
  82. 12628275
  83. 12628275
  84. 12628275
  85. 12628275
  86. 12628275
  87. 12628275
  88. 12628275
  89. 12628275
  90. 12628275
  91. 12628275
Contact Seller

$18,960

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
268,634KM
VIN 1FD0W5HT1FED00664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 268,634 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-550 Service Truck Crew Cab Dually Diesel 4WD, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, Approximate Engine Hours: 4915, Engine Idle Hours: 11354, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, Wheelbase: 176 inches white exterior, gray interior. This Listing is a former municipality vehicle ,the next owner will be the second owner. Certificate and Decal valid to June 2026 $18,960.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,335.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD PLUS for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD PLUS 136,697 KM $25,870 + tax & lic
Used 2010 John Deere 444K Z-Bar Front End Loader with 2.5 Yard Bucket Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2010 John Deere 444K Z-Bar Front End Loader with 2.5 Yard Bucket Diesel 9,497 KM $69,530 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Bucket Truck Cargo Van (Missing Bucket) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2009 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Bucket Truck Cargo Van (Missing Bucket) 172,045 KM $19,610 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,960

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford F-550