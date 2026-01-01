Menu
This 2015 Ford F-550 Super Duty Crew Cab 4x4 is a commercial flat deck truck equipped with a hydraulic dump function, making it suitable for construction, landscaping, municipal, and utility applications. It is powered by a 6.8L V10 gasoline engine and paired with an automatic transmission, with four-wheel drive for job sites and variable conditions. The flat deck measures 9 ft 2 in long by 7 ft 8 in wide and includes dump controls, storage compartments, and a traffic control arrow board for on-site visibility and safety. Additional features include auxiliary switches, beacon light, and a crew cab configuration offering air conditioning, power windows, door locks, and mirrors, along with an AM/FM radio. A flexible setup for crews requiring a flat deck platform with added dump capability. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,920.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,295.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2015 Ford F-550

58,606 KM

Details Description Features

$39,920

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-550

Super Duty 4x4 Crew Cab Flat Deck with Hydraulic Dump

13507014

2015 Ford F-550

Super Duty 4x4 Crew Cab Flat Deck with Hydraulic Dump

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,920

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,606KM
VIN 1FD0W5HYXFED33884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,606 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Ford F-550 Super Duty Crew Cab 4x4 is a commercial flat deck truck equipped with a hydraulic dump function, making it suitable for construction, landscaping, municipal, and utility applications. It is powered by a 6.8L V10 gasoline engine and paired with an automatic transmission, with four-wheel drive for job sites and variable conditions.

The flat deck measures 9 ft 2 in long by 7 ft 8 in wide and includes dump controls, storage compartments, and a traffic control arrow board for on-site visibility and safety. Additional features include auxiliary switches, beacon light, and a crew cab configuration offering air conditioning, power windows, door locks, and mirrors, along with an AM/FM radio. A flexible setup for crews requiring a flat deck platform with added dump capability. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,920.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,295.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$39,920

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford F-550