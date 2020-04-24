Menu
2015 Ford F-550

Regular Cab 16 Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate Dually 2WD

2015 Ford F-550

Regular Cab 16 Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate Dually 2WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,720

+ taxes & licensing

  • 279,431KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4926474
  • Stock #: BC0032545
  • VIN: 1FDUF5GY2FEA79154
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2015 Ford F-550 Regular Cab 17 Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate Gasoline Dually 2WD, Gas engine 6.8L, 10 cylinder, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, backup camera, usb, aux, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $16,720.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $17,020.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front air dam
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

