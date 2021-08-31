Menu
2015 Ford F-550

107,085 KM

Details Description Features

$38,740

+ tax & licensing
$38,740

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford F-550

2015 Ford F-550

Service Truck Dually 4WD With Hiab Crane And Fifth Wheel Trailer Hitch

2015 Ford F-550

Service Truck Dually 4WD With Hiab Crane And Fifth Wheel Trailer Hitch

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,740

+ taxes & licensing

107,085KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7669894
  Stock #: BC0034230
  VIN: 1FD0X5HYXFEB41796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,085 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-550 Service Truck Dually 4WD With Hiab Crane And Fifth Wheel Trailer Hitch, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth.Decal valid March 2022 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $38,740.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $39,090.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
Steel Wheels
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

