Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2015 Ford Fiesta

80,250 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Fiesta

(5) SE

2015 Ford Fiesta

(5) SE

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

80,250KM
Used
VIN 3FADP4EJ6FM124839

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 80,250 KM

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

2015 Ford Fiesta