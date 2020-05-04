Menu
2015 Ford Transit

250 Van Med. Roof Cargo Van 148-in. WB

2015 Ford Transit

250 Van Med. Roof Cargo Van 148-in. WB

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$22,210

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,929KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4982712
  • Stock #: BC0032570
  • VIN: 1FTNR2CG7FKA07024
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2015 Ford Transit 250 Van Med. Roof Cargo Van 148-in. WB, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior. $22,210.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $22,510.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Subwoofer
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

