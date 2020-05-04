Menu
2015 Ford Transit Connect

LWB With Dual Fuel (Natural Gas and Gas) With Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,580

  • 106,605KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4954617
  • Stock #: BC0032602
  • VIN: NM0LS7E7XF1196955
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2015 Ford Transit Connect XL LWB With Dual Fuel (Natural Gas and Gas) With Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $13,580.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $13,880.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • full size spare tire
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Subwoofer
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

