2015 Ford Transit Connect

160,987 KM

Details Description Features

$16,810

+ tax & licensing
$16,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford Transit Connect

2015 Ford Transit Connect

Cargo Van XLT LWB

2015 Ford Transit Connect

Cargo Van XLT LWB

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,810

+ taxes & licensing

160,987KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6068394
  • Stock #: BC0033122
  • VIN: NM0LS7F72F1216761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 160,987 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT LWB, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $16,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $17,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
SPLASH GUARDS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

