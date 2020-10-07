2015 Ford Transit Connect

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Locking Differential SPLASH GUARDS ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System

