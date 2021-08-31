2015 Forest River Sabre

$19,430 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7919481

7919481 Stock #: BC0034408

BC0034408 VIN: 5ZT2SHXB7FE005697

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Travel Trailer

Doors 2-door

Stock # BC0034408

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.