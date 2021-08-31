2015 Forest River Sabre

+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Forest River Shasta Revere With 2 Slide Outs 32DS 32 Foot Travel Trailer, 2 door, sleeps 8, 3 bunk beds, pull out sofa bed, queen bed, 3 burner stove , fridge, freezer, under bed storage, outdoor kitchen with sink, led lights stripes outside, , microwave, vanity sink, toilet, shower, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, tan exterior, grey interior, cloth. GV WR 4995 KG. Travel trailer has been winterized. $19,430.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $19,780.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3