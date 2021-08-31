Menu
2015 Forest River Sabre

0 KM

$19,430

+ tax & licensing
$19,430

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Forest River Sabre

2015 Forest River Sabre

With 2 Slide Outs 32DS 32 Foot Travel Trailer

2015 Forest River Sabre

With 2 Slide Outs 32DS 32 Foot Travel Trailer

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,430

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7919481
  Stock #: BC0034408
  VIN: 5ZT2SHXB7FE005697

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Tan
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0034408
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Forest River Shasta Revere With 2 Slide Outs 32DS 32 Foot Travel Trailer, 2 door, sleeps 8, 3 bunk beds, pull out sofa bed, queen bed, 3 burner stove , fridge, freezer, under bed storage, outdoor kitchen with sink, led lights stripes outside, , microwave, vanity sink, toilet, shower, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, tan exterior, grey interior, cloth. GV WR 4995 KG. Travel trailer has been winterized. $19,430.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $19,780.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

