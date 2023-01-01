Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Freightliner 114SD

151,334 KM

Details Description Features

$129,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$129,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

Contact Seller
2015 Freightliner 114SD

2015 Freightliner 114SD

Vacuum Truck With Air Brakes Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Freightliner 114SD

Vacuum Truck With Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

  1. 9633283
  2. 9633283
  3. 9633283
  4. 9633283
  5. 9633283
  6. 9633283
  7. 9633283
  8. 9633283
  9. 9633283
  10. 9633283
  11. 9633283
  12. 9633283
  13. 9633283
  14. 9633283
  15. 9633283
  16. 9633283
  17. 9633283
  18. 9633283
  19. 9633283
  20. 9633283
  21. 9633283
  22. 9633283
  23. 9633283
  24. 9633283
  25. 9633283
  26. 9633283
  27. 9633283
  28. 9633283
  29. 9633283
  30. 9633283
  31. 9633283
  32. 9633283
  33. 9633283
  34. 9633283
  35. 9633283
  36. 9633283
  37. 9633283
  38. 9633283
  39. 9633283
  40. 9633283
  41. 9633283
  42. 9633283
  43. 9633283
  44. 9633283
  45. 9633283
  46. 9633283
  47. 9633283
  48. 9633283
  49. 9633283
  50. 9633283
Contact Seller

$129,710

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
151,334KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9633283
  • Stock #: BC0035618
  • VIN: 3ALPG3DV6FDGB2305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035618
  • Mileage 151,334 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Freightliner 114SD Vacuum Truck with Air Brakes Diesel, 12.8L L6 DIESEL engine., 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 8X6, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, white exterior, black interior. Certification and decall valid until June 2023. $129,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $130,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2004 Honda Mini Truc...
 26,559 KM
$11,850 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Hiace Wh...
 48,482 KM
$18,810 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Serena 7...
 78,534 KM
$10,870 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
Quick Links
Directions Inventory