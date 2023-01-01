$129,710+ tax & licensing
2015 Freightliner 114SD
Vacuum Truck With Air Brakes Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9633283
- Stock #: BC0035618
- VIN: 3ALPG3DV6FDGB2305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 151,334 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Freightliner 114SD Vacuum Truck with Air Brakes Diesel, 12.8L L6 DIESEL engine., 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 8X6, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, white exterior, black interior. Certification and decall valid until June 2023. $129,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $130,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
