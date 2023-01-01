2015 Freightliner 114SD

$129,710 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 1 , 3 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9633283

9633283 Stock #: BC0035618

BC0035618 VIN: 3ALPG3DV6FDGB2305

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # BC0035618

Mileage 151,334 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Additional Features Front side airbag Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.