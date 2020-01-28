Menu
2015 GMC Savana

LT G2500 12 Passenger Van

2015 GMC Savana

LT G2500 12 Passenger Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$22,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,628KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4587210
  • Stock #: BC0032343
  • VIN: 1GJW7RFG3F1101902
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2015 GMC Savana LT G2500 12 Passenger Van, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, gray interior, cloth.. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $22,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $23,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

