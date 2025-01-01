Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab Short Box 4WD With Canopy, 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation aid, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $9,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $9,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

280,708 KM

$9,250

+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab Short Box 4WD With Canopy

12806209

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab Short Box 4WD With Canopy

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
280,708KM
VIN 3GTU2UEC7FG223338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 280,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Front Heated Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Passenger Power Seat
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,250

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 GMC Sierra 1500