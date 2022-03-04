2015 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 8 5 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8503115

8503115 Stock #: 163147

163147 VIN: 3gtu2teh9fg163147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 101,857 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.