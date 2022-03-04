Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

101,857 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-338-5868

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-338-5868

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

101,857KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8503115
  • Stock #: 163147
  • VIN: 3gtu2teh9fg163147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 101,857 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for guaranteed best deals! Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $195.00. Dealer #8902

Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!

Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC
(604) 338−5868
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch

