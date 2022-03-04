Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 3500

305,463 KM

Details Description Features

$37,000

+ tax & licensing
$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Crew Cab Cab Dually Diesel 4WD

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Crew Cab Cab Dually Diesel 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

305,463KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8584889
  • Stock #: BC0034894
  • VIN: 1GT421C8XFF645134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 305,463 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Cab Dually Diesel 4WD, 6.6L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $37,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $37,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Tow Hitch Receiver
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

