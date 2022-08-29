2015 GMC Sierra 3500

$42,000 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 5 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9175315

9175315 Stock #: BC0034089

BC0034089 VIN: 1GT424E80FF188963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,568 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels full size spare tire Automatic Headlights SPLASH GUARDS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player dvd player Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Leather Seat ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Front Cooled Seat Front Power Memory Seat Front Power Lumbar Support Second Row Sound Controls Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Passenger Power Seat 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner Power Sunroof/Moonroof Passenger Climate Controls Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.