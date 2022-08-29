$42,000+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali Crew Cab 4WD Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$42,000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,568 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Crew Cab 4WD Diesel, 6.6L V8 OHV 16 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, CD player, DVD player, navigation, bluetooth, back up camera, heated and cooled seats, memory seat, usb in, 12 volt in, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, leather. "This Listing Has Rebuilt Status" "This Listing Has Rebuilt Status" Please see full photo gallery for pictures of previous damage and repair. $42,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $42,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
