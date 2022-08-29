Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 3500

172,568 KM

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali Crew Cab 4WD Diesel

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali Crew Cab 4WD Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

172,568KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9175315
  Stock #: BC0034089
  VIN: 1GT424E80FF188963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,568 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Crew Cab 4WD Diesel, 6.6L V8 OHV 16 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, CD player, DVD player, navigation, bluetooth, back up camera, heated and cooled seats, memory seat, usb in, 12 volt in, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, leather. "This Listing Has Rebuilt Status" "This Listing Has Rebuilt Status" Please see full photo gallery for pictures of previous damage and repair. $42,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $42,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
adjustable foot pedals
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Passenger Power Seat
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

