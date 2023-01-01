2015 GMC Sierra 3500

$26,510 + taxes & licensing 4 5 5 , 0 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9494953

9494953 Stock #: BC0035585

BC0035585 VIN: 1GD322C84FF656109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 455,082 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights SPLASH GUARDS Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Additional Features Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.