2015 GMC Sierra 3500

455,082 KM

$26,510

+ tax & licensing
$26,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Cube Van 4WD Diesel

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Cube Van 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,510

+ taxes & licensing

455,082KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9494953
  Stock #: BC0035585
  VIN: 1GD322C84FF656109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 455,082 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Cube Van 4WD, 6.6L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior. $26,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $26,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

