2015 Hino 195
16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp 3 Seater Diesel
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 49,093 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Hino 195 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp 3 Seater Diesel, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until September 2023. $69,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $70,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
