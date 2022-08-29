Menu
2015 Hino 195

49,093 KM

$69,710

+ tax & licensing
$69,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Hino 195

2015 Hino 195

16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp 3 Seater Diesel

2015 Hino 195

16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp 3 Seater Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,710

+ taxes & licensing

49,093KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9096235
  • Stock #: BC0035289
  • VIN: 2AYHDM2H2F1000251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035289
  • Mileage 49,093 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hino 195 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp 3 Seater Diesel, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until September 2023. $69,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $70,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

