This 2015 Hino 358 is a heavy-duty flat deck truck equipped with a 22-foot deck, integrated dump function, and an Amco Veba crane, making it well suited for material handling, equipment transport, and on-site lifting applications. Power comes from a 7.6L inline-6 engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, supported by air brakes, PTO, air down suspension, and center differential lock. The crane setup includes outriggers, dedicated crane controls, and dump controls, allowing for controlled loading, unloading, and placement directly from the deck. Additional features include storage compartments, heated mirrors, strobe light, air horn, air-assisted driver seat, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, air conditioning and heat, and AM/FM radio. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this Hino 358 measures approximately 35 ft 2 in long and 8 ft wide overall, offering a versatile combination of flatbed capacity, dumping capability, and crane functionality in a single commercial truck platform. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $88,920.00 plus $375 processing fee, $89,295.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2015 Hino 358

120,870 KM

$88,920

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hino 358

22-Foot Flat Deck Truck with Dump Function and Amco Veba Crane

13490090

2015 Hino 358

22-Foot Flat Deck Truck with Dump Function and Amco Veba Crane

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$88,920

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,870KM
VIN 2AYNH8JV0F3S10020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 120,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$88,920

+ taxes & licensing>

2015 Hino 358