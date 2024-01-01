Menu
2015 Honda Accord

39,277 KM

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Accord

Sedan L4 Touring CVT

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan L4 Touring CVT

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,277KM
VIN 1HGCR2F92FA809797

  Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 39,277 KM

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2015 Honda Accord