Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Accord

142,072 KM

Details

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan L4 EX-L CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14076198

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan L4 EX-L CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 14076198
  2. 14076198
  3. 14076198
  4. 14076198
  5. 14076198
  6. 14076198
  7. 14076198
  8. 14076198
  9. 14076198
  10. 14076198
  11. 14076198
  12. 14076198
  13. 14076198
  14. 14076198
  15. 14076198
  16. 14076198
  17. 14076198
  18. 14076198
  19. 14076198
  20. 14076198
  21. 14076198
  22. 14076198
  23. 14076198
  24. 14076198
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
142,072KM
VIN 1HGCR2F84FA807136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA07136
  • Mileage 142,072 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2026 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2026 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD CVT 7,651 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 EX-L CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 EX-L CVT 142,072 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD 26,402 KM $44,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2015 Honda Accord